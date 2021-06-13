Detroit Tigers release lineup for series finale vs. White Sox

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday afternoon, Detroit Tigers will look to salvage a game against the Chicago White Sox when they play each other at Comerica Park.

The Tigers released their lineup just moments ago and as you can see Miguel Cabrera is getting to start at designated hitter.

Kyle Funkhouser will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:10 PM Eastern time, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Detroit #Tigers lineup today vs. Chicago White Sox: Robbie Grossman (RF)

Jonathan Schoop (1B)

Miguel Cabrera (DH)

Eric Haase (LF)

Niko Goodrum (SS)

Daz Cameron (CF)

Isaac Paredes (3B)

Willi Castro (2B)

Jake Rogers (C) Kyle Funkhouser (RHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 13, 2021