Detroit Tigers release lineup for series finale vs. White Sox

by

On Sunday afternoon, Detroit Tigers will look to salvage a game against the Chicago White Sox when they play each other at Comerica Park.

The Tigers released their lineup just moments ago and as you can see Miguel Cabrera is getting to start at designated hitter.

Kyle Funkhouser will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:10 PM Eastern time, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

