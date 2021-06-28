Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Cleveland Indians

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers have been playing very well lately and they will hope to keep that going when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Indians in a three-game set that begins on Monday night.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for tonight’s game, and as you can see, Matt Manning will be making his third start for the good guys.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Detroit #Tigers lineup today at Cleveland Indians: Akil Baddoo (CF)

Jonathan Schoop (1B)

Robbie Grossman (LF)

Miguel Cabrera (DH)

Jeimer Candelario (3B)

Daz Cameron (RF)

Harold Castro (SS)

Willi Castro (2B)

Jake Rogers (C) Matt Manning (RHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 28, 2021