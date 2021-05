Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers will look to keep their winning streak alive on Friday night when they host the Chicago Cubs in the first game of a three-game set at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have released their lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is getting the start at first base, while Tarik Skubal will start on the mound.

Go Tigers!

The Cubs are in town for a three-game set.#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/89Csd3Mlqg — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 14, 2021