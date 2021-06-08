Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Mariners

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of their three-game series at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup and as you can see, Eric Haase is hitting cleanup for the good guys, while Isaac Paredes is making his season debut at third base.

Matthew Boyd will get the start at pitcher for the Tigers.

Tonight’s game begins at 7:10 ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.