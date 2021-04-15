Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Oakland A’s

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are fresh off a sweep of the Houston Astros, and they’ll look to continue the fun as their road trip continues tonight against the Oakland Athletics.

Niko Goodrum will spell Robbie Grossman in the outfield, while the red-hot Akil Baddoo will be facing a left-handed pitcher for the first time this season.

Might want to grab a nap now because the Late Night Tigers are back.#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/SxMsk978VR — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 15, 2021

Tonight’s game will get underway starting at 9:40 PM EST.