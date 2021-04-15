Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Oakland A’s

by

The Detroit Tigers are fresh off a sweep of the Houston Astros, and they’ll look to continue the fun as their road trip continues tonight against the Oakland Athletics.

Niko Goodrum will spell Robbie Grossman in the outfield, while the red-hot Akil Baddoo will be facing a left-handed pitcher for the first time this season.

Tonight’s game will get underway starting at 9:40 PM EST.

