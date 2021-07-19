Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Rangers

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers started off the second half of their season this past weekend by sweeping the Minnesota Twins and they will look to keep the streak alive as they welcome the Texas Rangers to town for a four-game set.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for Game 1 and as you can see, Akil Baddoo is leading off and playing CF.

Casey Mize will be on the mound for the Tigers.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Here’s how we line up for the series start vs. Texas. pic.twitter.com/GWSxknFQSE — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 19, 2021