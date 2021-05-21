Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Royals

The Detroit Tigers are coming off a sweep of the Seattle Mariners that also included the 8th no-hitter in team history courtesy of Spencer Turnbull.
And now, they’re turning their attention to the division rival Kansas City Royals, whom they swept in a three-game series earlier this month.
Take a look at tonight’s lineup for the series opener:
We're in Kansas City for a three-game set!#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/nxUoxqibk4
Tonight’s game gets underway from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City starting at 8:10 PM EST.