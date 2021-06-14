Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Royals

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are licking their wounds on the heels of a sweep at the hands of the division rival Chicago White Sox, and now they’re getting set to face another AL Central foe.

The Tigers are in Kansas City to begin a three-game set against the Royals and will be looking to get back into the win column as they send Matthew Boyd to the mound. Meanwhile, Jonathan Schoop will return to the lineup after sitting out yesterday’s series finale with left hand soreness.

The full lineup:

Detroit #Tigers lineup today vs. Kansas City Royals: Robbie Grossman (LF)

Harold Castro (3B)

Jonathan Schoop (DH)

Miguel Cabrera (1B)

Eric Haase (C)

Nomar Mazara (RF)

Niko Goodrum (SS)

Akil Baddoo (CF)

Willi Castro (2B) Matthew Boyd (LHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 14, 2021

Tonight’s game will begin at 8:10 PM EST on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.