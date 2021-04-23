Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Royals

by

Sharing is caring!

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will be looking to bounce back after having dropped two of three at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates when they take on the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals are in town for a four-game set, and they’ll get a glimpse of the future of the American League Central as the Tigers will be sending Casey Mize to the mound for tonight’s series opener.

Meanwhile, Willi Castro will be getting an off day, while rookie Zack Short will be in.

The full lineup:

Tonight’s game will get underway beginning at 7:10 PM EST.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.