Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Royals

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will be looking to bounce back after having dropped two of three at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates when they take on the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals are in town for a four-game set, and they’ll get a glimpse of the future of the American League Central as the Tigers will be sending Casey Mize to the mound for tonight’s series opener.

Meanwhile, Willi Castro will be getting an off day, while rookie Zack Short will be in.

The full lineup:

Detroit #Tigers lineup today vs. Kansas City Royals: Niko Goodrum (SS)

Zack Short (2B)

Jonathan Schoop (1B)

Jeimer Candelario (3B)

Wilson Ramos (DH)

Robbie Grossman (RF)

JaCoby Jones (CF)

Akil Baddoo (LF)

Grayson Greiner (C) Casey Mize (RHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) April 23, 2021

Tonight’s game will get underway beginning at 7:10 PM EST.