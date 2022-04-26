Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Twins

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up their three-game road series against the Minnesota Twins.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is back in the lineup and hitting fourth.

Eduardo Rodriguez is the Tigers’ starting pitcher for tonight’s game.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:40 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.