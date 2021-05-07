Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Twins

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers (9-23) will be looking to get back into the win column when they welcome in the division rival Minnesota Twins (11-19) for a three-game series beginning tonight at Comerica Park.

They announced a series of roster moves earlier this afternoon that included Buck Farmer being designated for assignment as well as bringing up catcher Jake Rogers to spell the injured Wilson Ramos.

Their lineup for tonight’s opener was released moments ago:

Tigers lineup tonight vs. Twins… pic.twitter.com/2sOQRoBHwy — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) May 7, 2021

Tonight’s first pitch will fly shortly after 7:10 PM EST.