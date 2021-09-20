Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. White Sox

by

The Detroit Tigers are set to begin their final homestand of the season tonight at Comerica Park, and it starts with welcoming the division rival Chicago White Sox to town.

Matt Manning will take the mound for the Tigers, who are fresh off a series split against the contending Tampa Bay Rays. Meanwhile, Jeimer Candelario will get a rare day off. The full lineup:

Tonight’s game begins at 6:40 PM EST and can be watched on Bally Sports Detroit.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.