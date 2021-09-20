Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. White Sox

The Detroit Tigers are set to begin their final homestand of the season tonight at Comerica Park, and it starts with welcoming the division rival Chicago White Sox to town.

Matt Manning will take the mound for the Tigers, who are fresh off a series split against the contending Tampa Bay Rays. Meanwhile, Jeimer Candelario will get a rare day off. The full lineup:

Last homestand of the season begins tonight! pic.twitter.com/3TXVDGGBHZ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 20, 2021

Tonight’s game begins at 6:40 PM EST and can be watched on Bally Sports Detroit.