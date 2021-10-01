Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. White Sox

The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of their final road swing of the season, and they’re blowing into the Windy City tonight to begin a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox.

Wily Peralta will be taking the bump, while Akil Baddoo will lead things off. The full lineup:

We start a three-game series vs. the White Sox today. Let's not overreact, everybody. pic.twitter.com/lo3eijixAX — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 1, 2021

Tonight’s game will begin at 8:10 PM EST, and can be viewed on Bally Sports Detroit with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.