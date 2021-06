Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are fresh off their series victory against the Seattle Mariners, and they’re gearing up for a three-game set against the division rival Chicago White Sox.

For tonight’s series opener, the Tigers have elected to play Issac Paredes at shortstop, while Tarik Skubal will be on the mound.

The full lineup:

Here's how we line up for the series opener. pic.twitter.com/4x6pnXTwA3 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 11, 2021

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:10 PM EST from Comerica Park./