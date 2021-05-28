Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Yankees

by

Sharing is caring!

It may be a dark and drizzly day in the Motor City, but it looks like Mother Nature will cooperate so that we can enjoy some baseball.

The Detroit Tigers will be looking to get back on track after dropping their series against the Cleveland Indians when they welcome the Bronx Bombers to town.

Casey Mize will take the mound for Detroit tonight; as for the rest of the lineup, it can be viewed below.

Tonight’s first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM EST.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.