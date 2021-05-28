Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Yankees

Sharing is caring!

It may be a dark and drizzly day in the Motor City, but it looks like Mother Nature will cooperate so that we can enjoy some baseball.

The Detroit Tigers will be looking to get back on track after dropping their series against the Cleveland Indians when they welcome the Bronx Bombers to town.

Casey Mize will take the mound for Detroit tonight; as for the rest of the lineup, it can be viewed below.

The rain has tapered off, so I guess they're going to play, although it's going to be cold, windy and miserable tonight. I imagine both teams would probably prefer a postponement, but that will be tougher to justify with no rain. https://t.co/JorsdIX0gN — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) May 28, 2021

Tonight’s first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM EST.