Detroit Tigers release lineup for Spring Training matchup vs. Blue Jays

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers will look to pick up their second win of Spring Training when they host the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Akil Baddoo is leading off and playing LF followed by Riley Greene (CF) and Miguel Cabrera (DH).

SP Matt Manning is making his first start of the season for the Tigers.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:05 p.m. EST, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 1270AM.