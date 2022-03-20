Detroit Tigers release lineup for Spring Training matchup vs. New York Yankees

The Detroit Tigers will look to pick up their first win of the spring on Sunday afternoon when they hit the road to take on the New York Yankees.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released the lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Akil Baddoo is batting second, followed by Javier Baez. Spencer Torkelson is batting fifth and playing first base.

SP Tarik Skubal will get his first start of the spring for the Tigers.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:05 p.m. EST, can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket.