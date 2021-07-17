Detroit Tigers release lineup for Summer Bash vs. Twins

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers will look to sweep a doubleheader from the Twins when they take the field for Game 2 at 6:10 p.m. ET.

The Tigers have released their lineup for tonight’s Summer Baseball Bash and as you can see, rookie Akil Baddoo is leading off and playing left field.

Tyler Alexander will be the starting pitcher in what will be a bullpen game for the Tigers.

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

