Detroit Tigers release lineup for Sunday’s series finale vs. Chicago Cubs

The Detroit Tigers will look to take another series when they host the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park.

The Tigers released their lineup just moments ago and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera will be the DH, while Matthew Boyd, who has been dominant so far in 2021, will get the start on the mound for the good guys.

Today’s game, which will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.