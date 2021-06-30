Detroit Tigers release lineup for very late starting Game 2 of doubleheader

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers have released their starting lineup for Game 2 of tonight’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians and as you can see, Derek Hill is getting the start in CF as Akil Baddoo will start on the bench.

Rather than pushing the game to another day, it has been decided that Game 2 will begin at a very late 10:15 p.m. ET.

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.