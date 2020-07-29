Detroit Tigers release lineup for Wednesday’s game vs. Kansas City Royals

Following a 4-3 win on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the 3-2 Detroit Tigers will look to move to two games above .500 when the same two teams take the field on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Just moments ago, the Tigers released their lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Grayson Greiner will be catching and Victor Reyes will start in right field as Austin Romine and Cameron Maybin get a day off.
Matthew Boyd will look to bounce back after struggling with his control on Opening Day against the Reds.