41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
type here...

Detroit Tigers release lineup for Wednesday’s game vs. Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

Following a 4-3 win on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the 3-2 Detroit Tigers will look to move to two games above .500 when the same two teams take the field on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Grayson Greiner will be catching and Victor Reyes will start in right field as Austin Romine and Cameron Maybin get a day off.

Matthew Boyd will look to bounce back after struggling with his control on Opening Day against the Reds.

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Pistons News

Report: Detroit Pistons purchase team from Phoenix Suns

Arnold Powell - 0
According to multiple reports, the Detroit Pistons have purchased the Northern Arizona Suns from the Phoenix Suns. James Edwards III is reporting that the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

Little Caesars named Official Pizza Delivery of the NHL

Arnold Powell - 0
Pizza! Pizza! On Wednesday, Little Caesars and the NHL announced a new North American partnership, naming Little Caesars the Official Pizza Delivery of the NHL. From...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions to require players to wear microchips to track who they are around

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn spoke to the media via a Zoom call and he spent quite a bit of time...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Which quarterback should the Detroit Lions put in quarantine?

Don Drysdale - 0
If everything goes right, we will have the opportunity to watch a full NFL season in 2020, but that could go south quickly if...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Astros and Dodgers engage in ‘pandemic-style’ bench-clearing brawl [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
You knew it was just a matter of time before an opponent of the Houston Astros threw at one of their batters on purpose...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers take to Twitter, poke fun at Patrick Mahomes following 4-3 win over Royals

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday afternoon, news broke that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become part-owner of the Kansas City Royals. The Royals just so happened...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Jonathan Schoop, Christin Stewart both go yard for Detroit Tigers in 3rd inning (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
What's better than one home run? How about two home runs? The Detroit Tigers hit 846 feet worth of home runs off Kansas City...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Former Tiger Fernando Rodney closing in on deal with Astros

Michael Whitaker - 0
Over 17 MLB seasons, Fernando Rodney has suited up for 11 different teams. And it looks like he's getting close to joining team No....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.