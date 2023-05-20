Detroit Tigers release medical update on Tarik Skubal

Prior to Friday's game against the Washington Nationals, the Detroit Tigers released a medical report on some of their injured players including Tarik Skubal. Following that report coming out, manager A.J. Hinch and Skubal spoke to the media regarding his progress.

Key Points

Skubal has shown positive signs in his rehabilitation journey.

The Tigers' decision to bring Skubal on their two-city trip indicates his increasing intensity in the throwing program, potentially leading to him facing live hitters in the near future.

Skubal expressed his satisfaction with his progress and the opportunity to work closely with the Tigers' pitching department during his bullpen sessions.

The team values Skubal's presence and believes that being part of the trip adds an extra level of intensity to his rehabilitation process.

The Tigers' coaching staff, including Chris Fetter, Juan Nieves, and Robin Lund, will closely monitor Skubal's seventh bullpen session and assess his readiness for the next steps in his recovery.

While the exact timeline for Skubal facing hitters remains uncertain, the team remains optimistic about his continued progress.

Here is what Hinch and Skubal had to say prior to Friday's game. (Via The Detroit News)

“He’s not being activated,” Hinch said, smiling.

“I am progressing in the right way,” Skubal said Friday before the game. “It’s good to be with the team and throwing my bullpen with (Chris) Fetter, Juan (Nieves) and Robin (Lund).”

“Tarik is on the trip because of the activity he’s going to do on the trip,” Hinch said. “When that includes a little more intense work, we want it to be with Fett, Robin and Juan. We always love having Tarik around our team. But there is a little added intensity that comes with coming on the trip.

“We will do that with the other guys, too, as they start to ramp up more aggressively.”

Asked directly if Skubal would be facing hitters soon, Hinch said, “We’ll see. We’re just trying to get through the next bullpen and go from there.”

The Bottom Line – Stepping Closer to the Field

Though it seems like the Tigers are optimistic about Skubal's progress, it does not come, Hinch really did not give too much away in terms of when the pitcher will return to action. One thing is for sure, the Tigers' pitching staff is better with a healthy Skubal than it is without him.