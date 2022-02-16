Detroit Tigers release minor-league minicamp roster

As it stands, we have no idea when the 2022 Major League Baseball season will begin as MLB and the MLB Players Union has yet to reach a deal.
That being said, the Detroit Tigers minor-league minicamp opened on Wednesday and there are a couple of players who have a great shot at starting off the season with the Tigers.
Below is the 62-player minor-league minicamp roster which features Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene.
Tigers open minor-league minicamp with 62 players today.
At least two of them have a decent shot of being on the Opening Day roster…if and when there is an Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/i0znGV4DxA
— Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) February 16, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings