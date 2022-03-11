Detroit Tigers release new Spring Training schedule

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA have come to an agreement and there will be baseball in 2022!

In fact, the full 162-game schedule will be played, but it will be delayed as Opening Day has been moved back to April 7.

But before the regular season begins, teams from around the league will take part in an abbreviated Spring Training.

Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers released their new Spring Training schedule and as you can see below, they will get things started a week from today against the Philadelphia Phillies.