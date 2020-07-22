Detroit Tigers release Opening Weekend rotation

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers dropped their second-straight (and final) exhibition game of Summer Camp to the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 2-1.
Following the game, the Tigers released their Opening Weekend starting rotation and as you can see below, Matthew Boyd, Ivan Nova, and Spencer Turnbull will start the first three games of the season against the Reds.
Tigers rotation at Cincinnati:
Friday – LHP Matthew Boyd
Saturday – RHP Iván Nova
Sunday – RHP Spencer Turnbull
— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 23, 2020