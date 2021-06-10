Detroit Tigers release pitching matchups for upcoming series vs. White Sox

Sharing is caring!

Following their game on Thursday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners, the Detroit Tigers will switch their attention to their upcoming series vs. the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers have released their rotation and as you can see, Tarik Skubal and Jose Urena will pitch on Friday and Saturday, with a starter for Sunday’s game still being undecided.

#Tigers starters vs. Chicago White Sox: Friday: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. RHP Lucas Giolito

Saturday: RHP Jose Urena vs. RHP Dylan Cease

Sunday: TBA vs. LHP Carlos Rodon — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 10, 2021