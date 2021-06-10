Detroit Tigers release pitching matchups for upcoming series vs. White Sox

by

Sharing is caring!

Following their game on Thursday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners, the Detroit Tigers will switch their attention to their upcoming series vs. the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers have released their rotation and as you can see, Tarik Skubal and Jose Urena will pitch on Friday and Saturday, with a starter for Sunday’s game still being undecided.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.