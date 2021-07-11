Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for post All-Star break series vs. Twins

Following their game on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers will enjoy the All-Star break before taking on the same Twins in another four-game set beginning with a doubleheader on July 16.

The Tigers have released their pitching rotation for that series and as you can see, Jose Urena will get the nod in Game 1 of the doubleheader, followed by a bullpen game in Game 2. Wily Peralta will then start on July 17 with Casey Mize closing out the series on July 18.

