Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for post All-Star break series vs. Twins

Sharing is caring!

Following their game on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers will enjoy the All-Star break before taking on the same Twins in another four-game set beginning with a doubleheader on July 16.

The Tigers have released their pitching rotation for that series and as you can see, Jose Urena will get the nod in Game 1 of the doubleheader, followed by a bullpen game in Game 2. Wily Peralta will then start on July 17 with Casey Mize closing out the series on July 18.

Looking ahead to the second half: vs. Twins (again)

16th (G1): Ureña

16th (G2): Bullpen

17th: Peralta

18th: Mize That would leave something along the lines of Skubal/Manning/Ureña/Peralta for the Rangers series (July 19-22). — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) July 11, 2021