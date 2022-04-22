Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for series vs. Rockies

The Detroit Tigers (5-7) will begin a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies (8-4) beginning on Friday night at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have released their pitching rotation for their series against the Rockies and as you can see, they will start things off on Friday with Tarik Skubal on the mound.

On Saturday, Beau Brieske will be making his Major League debut after being called up from Triple A Toledo.

In the finale on Sunday, Tyler Alexander will take the mound for the Tigers.

