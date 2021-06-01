Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for series vs. White Sox

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are about to wrap up their short two-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and will soon be turning their attention to the division rival Chicago White Sox.

They’ll kick off a four-game set against their South Side rivals beginning on Thursday, and we know who they’ll be sending to the mound for each of the four matchups. Casey Mize will be getting the nod Thursday, while Spencer Turnbull will pitch Friday.

The full rotation:

#Tigers starters at White Sox: Thursday: RHP Casey Mize vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel

Friday: RHP Spencer Turnbull vs. RHP Lucas Giolito

Saturday: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. LHP Carlos Rodon

Sunday: TBA* vs. RHP Dylan Cease *Jose Urena (forearm strain) expected to return from injured list. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 1, 2021

Game 1 between Detroit and Chicago will get underway at 8:10 PM EST on Thursday.