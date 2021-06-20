Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Cardinals

Following Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, the Detroit Tigers will return home to the friendly confines of Comerica Park where they will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the two game set.

As you can see, Tarik Skubal will pitch on Tuesday, while Matt Manning will make his COPA debut on Wednesday.

