Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Houston Astros

Following their game on Wednesday vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, the Detroit Tigers will look toward their 4-game series vs. the Houston Astros, which will begin on Thursday.
Here is what the pitching matchups will look like for that series.
Thursday: Jose Urena vs. Luis Garcia
Friday: Wily Peralta vs. Framber Valdez
Saturday: Casey Mize vs. Lance McCullers
Sunday: Tarik Skubal vs. Jake Odorizzi
Chris McCosky