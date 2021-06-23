Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Houston Astros

Sharing is caring!

Following their game on Wednesday vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, the Detroit Tigers will look toward their 4-game series vs. the Houston Astros, which will begin on Thursday.

Here is what the pitching matchups will look like for that series.

Thursday: Jose Urena vs. Luis Garcia

Friday: Wily Peralta vs. Framber Valdez

Saturday: Casey Mize vs. Lance McCullers

Sunday: Tarik Skubal vs. Jake Odorizzi

