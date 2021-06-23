Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Houston Astros

Following their game on Wednesday vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, the Detroit Tigers will look toward their 4-game series vs. the Houston Astros, which will begin on Thursday.

Here is what the pitching matchups will look like for that series.

Thursday: Jose Urena vs. Luis Garcia

Friday: Wily Peralta vs. Framber Valdez

Saturday: Casey Mize vs. Lance McCullers

Sunday: Tarik Skubal vs. Jake Odorizzi

