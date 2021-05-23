Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Indians

Sharing is caring!

Beginning on Monday, the Detroit Tigers will be hosting the Cleveland Indians in a four-game set at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have released their pitching rotation for the series and as you can see, it will begin with Spencer Turnbull getting the start on Monday night.

Turnbull will be making his first start since tossing a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

#Tigers starters vs. Cleveland Indians: Monday: RHP Spencer Turnbull vs. LHP Sam Hentges

Tuesday: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. RHP Aaron Civale

Wednesday: RHP Jose Urena vs. TBA

Thursday: LHP Matthew Boyd vs. RHP Shane Bieber — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 23, 2021