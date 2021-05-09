Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Royals

Sharing is caring!

With Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins being postponed due to inclement weather, the Detroit Tigers have made an adjustment to their pitching rotation for their upcoming series vs. the Kansas City Royals.

As you can see, Matthew Boyd, who was scheduled to start today, will now get the nod on Tuesday, with Casey Mize and Spencer Turnbull pitching on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Updated Tigers pitching plan vs. KC Tuesday: Matthew Boyd

Wednesday: Casey Mize

Thursday: Spencer Turnbull — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) May 9, 2021