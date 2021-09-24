Detroit Tigers release probable pitchers for weekend series vs. Royals

Following another series win against a playoff team, the Detroit Tigers now sit at 74-78 and are in striking distance of hitting the .500 mark for the season.

Up next for the Tigers is a 3-game set at Comerica Park against the Kansas City Royals.

The Tigers have released their probable pitchers for their series against the Royals and as you can see, they will get things started on Friday night with Casey Mize.

Nation, do you think the Tigers can finish the season with a .500 record?

