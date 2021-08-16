Detroit Tigers release rotation for upcoming series vs. Los Angeles Angels

Unfortunately, the Detroit Tigers dropped two of three to the Cleveland Indians over the weekend to drop back into third place in the American League Central.

Following a day off on Monday, the Tigers will get back at it when they host the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game set at Comerica Park.

Here are the Tigers’ probable pitchers for their upcoming series against the Angels.

Tuesday – Casey Mize

Wednesday – Tarik Skubal

Thursday – Matt Manning

