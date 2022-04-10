Detroit Tigers release rotation for upcoming series vs. Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers are currently wrapping up their Opening Series against the Chicago White Sox (trailing 2-0 in the second inning) but that does not mean it is too early to look ahead to what’s on deck.

As you can see below, the Tigers have released their rotation for their upcoming home series against the Red Sox, which begins on Monday.

Here is how the Tigers will roll in their 3-game set against the Red Sox.

Monday: Matt Manning (first start of the season)

Tuesday: Tyler Alexander (first start of the season)

Wednesday: Edwardo Rodriguez (0-0, 6.75 ERA)