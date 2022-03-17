Detroit Tigers release Spring Training pitching rotation

The Detroit Tigers are playing baseball and they will begin their 2022 Spring Training schedule on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

On Thursday, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch revealed his pitching rotation for the spring and as you can see, newly signed free agent Eduardo Rodriguez will start the Tigers’ first game of the spring.

As you can see below, Rodriguez will be followed by Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, and Tyler Alexander.

Nation, who do you think should start on Opening Day for the Tigers?