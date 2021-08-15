Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for finale vs. Cleveland Indians

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will host the Cleveland Indians in the finale of their 3-game set at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is the designated hitter and hitting third as continues to chase home run No. 500.

RHP Drew Hutchinson, who was just called up from Triple-A Toledo, will get the start for the Tigers.

Today’s game, which starts at 1:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

