Saturday, October 5, 2024
General Topic

Detroit Tigers Release Starting Lineup for Game 1 of ALDS

As the Detroit Tigers gear up for Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series against the Cleveland Guardians, they have officially announced their starting lineup. With first pitch set for 1:08 PM ET on Saturday, Tigers fans are eagerly waiting to see their team take the field in the postseason.

The lineup will be led by Parker Meadows, who will start in center field, followed by designated hitter Kerry Carpenter and right fielder Matt Vierling. Riley Greene will cover left field, while Colt Keith holds down second base. Spencer Torkelson will take on the role at first base, with Zach McKinstry starting at third and Trey Sweeney covering shortstop. Jake Rogers will be behind the plate as the catcher, with Tyler Holton set to be the starting pitcher.

The Tigers will be looking for big performances from key players like Torkelson, Greene, and Meadows as they aim to get an early lead in the series against the AL Central champion Guardians. Fans can catch all the action on TBS and Max, or tune in to 97.1 The Ticket & ESPN Radio for live coverage of this highly anticipated playoff matchup.

With the stage set and the starting lineup announced, the Tigers are ready to unleash their talent in what promises to be an exciting showdown in the ALDS.

