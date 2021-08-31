Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for Game 1 vs. Oakland Athletics

Beginning on Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers will host the Oakland Athletics for a 3-game series at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for Game 1 and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is playing first base and batting cleanup.

Tarik Skubal will get the start for the good guys.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Here’s how we line up for Game 1 vs. Oakland. pic.twitter.com/aI4PceNgIV — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 31, 2021