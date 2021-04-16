Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for Game 2 matchup vs. Athletics

Sharing is caring!

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will be in Oakland to take on the Athletics in Game 2 of their series.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Akil Baddoo is making another start, despite struggling on Thursday.

Jose Urena will get the start for the Tigers.

Tonight’s game will start at 9:40 pm and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit.

We'd suggest coffee tonight because there's more Late Night Tigers baseball.#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/tDaf0Maidg — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 16, 2021