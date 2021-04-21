Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for Game 2 of doubleheader vs. Pirates

Sharing is caring!

In the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Detroit Tigers came up short as they lost the game 3-2.

That being said, the Tigers will have a chance to get back on track when they take on the Pirates in Game 2 of the doubleheader tonight at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for Game 2 and as you can see, Akil Baddoo is back in the lineup in CF while Grayson Greiner is behind the plate.

RHP Spencer Turnbull will make his first start of the 2021 season for the Tigers.

Detroit #Tigers lineup for Game 2 of doubleheader today vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Robbie Grossman (RF)

Willi Castro (SS)

Jeimer Candelario (3B)

Wilson Ramos (DH)

Jonathan Schoop (1B)

Harold Castro (2B)

Niko Goodrum (LF)

Akil Baddoo (CF)

Grayson Greiner (C) Spencer Turnbull (RHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) April 21, 2021