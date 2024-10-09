fb
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Detroit Tigers Release Starting Lineup For Game 3 vs. Cleveland Guardians

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
On Monday, the Detroit Tigers used an electric ninth-inning, 3-run home run from Kerry Carpenter to defeat the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 at Progressive Field. With the win, the Tigers evened the American League Divisional Series at 1-1. Now, the Tigers are set to host their first home playoff game in a decade as the series shifts to Comerica Park for Game 3.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for today's pivotal matchup against the Guardians. Keider Montero will be taking the mound for Detroit, hoping to build on their momentum. The game is scheduled for 3:08 p.m. ET, and the atmosphere at Comerica Park promises to be electric as the Tigers look to take control of the series.

Here’s the full lineup for Game 3:

  1. Parker Meadows (CF)
  2. Kerry Carpenter (DH)
  3. Matt Vierling (3B)
  4. Riley Greene (LF)
  5. Wenceel Pérez (RF)
  6. Colt Keith (2B)
  7. Spencer Torkelson (1B)
  8. Trey Sweeney (SS)
  9. Jake Rogers (C)
    SP: Keider Montero

Detroit fans are ready to roar as their team inches closer to an American League Championship Series berth!

