Detroit Tigers Release Starting Lineup for Rubber Match vs. Brewers

The Detroit Tigers will look to win another series when they take on the Brewers this afternoon.

The Detroit Tigers are hoping to bounce back and take the series as they wrap up their three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon. After getting shut out 5-0 on Tuesday, manager A.J. Hinch is rolling out a fresh lineup for the rubber match at American Family Field.

Detroit Tigers starting lineup vs Brewers

Tigers Lineup – Wednesday, April 16

First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET, and here’s how the Tigers will line up for the getaway game:

  1. Justyn-Henry Malloy – RF
  2. Gleyber Torres – DH
  3. Andy Ibáñez – 2B
  4. Spencer Torkelson – 1B
  5. Riley Greene – LF
  6. Javier Báez – 3B
  7. Tomás Nido – C
  8. Trey Sweeney – SS
  9. Ryan Kreidler – CF
    Starting Pitcher: Keider Montero

Young Arm Gets the Ball

Keider Montero will take the mound for Detroit, getting the spot start as the Tigers give their rotation a breather in the middle of a 23-games-in-24-days stretch. With nobody injured, Hinch is simply looking to keep arms fresh and line up his starters for the next series.

Montero, one of the organization’s intriguing young arms, will be looking to make a strong impression in his outing.

