Detroit Tigers Release Starting Lineup for Sandwich Game vs. Rangers

The Detroit Tigers have announced their starting lineup vs the Rangers. Jack Flaherty takes the mound as Detroit goes for its sixth straight win.

The Detroit Tigers are red-hot and sitting atop the AL Central, and they’ll look to keep that momentum rolling tonight as they face the Texas Rangers in the second game of their three-game series—a classic “sandwich” game at Comerica Park.

Tigers Stick With Winning Formula

Manager A.J. Hinch is rolling out a balanced, righty-heavy lineup with lefty Kerry Carpenter leading off and Jack Flaherty getting the ball for the 6:10 p.m. first pitch.

Here’s how Detroit will line up:

Kerry Carpenter – RF Gleyber Torres – 2B Colt Keith – 1B Riley Greene – CF Spencer Torkelson – DH Zach McKinstry – LF Trey Sweeney – SS Tomás Nido – C Jace Jung – 3B

SP: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty Looks to Build on Solid Stretch

Veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty takes the hill with something to prove. He enters the night with a 4.00 ERA over 38 innings pitched. He’s quietly racked up 46 strikeouts while limiting walks (just 12), and tonight is a prime opportunity to post a quality start against a Rangers squad trying to snap Detroit’s 5-game winning streak.

McKinstry, Torkelson Leading the Charge

The Tigers are thriving at the plate, and no one is doing more than Zach McKinstry, who currently leads the team in batting average (.280) and on-base percentage (.374). He’ll hit sixth tonight, a potential spark plug deep in the order.

Meanwhile, Spencer Torkelson continues to do damage as the team’s top power bat. He leads Detroit with 10 homers and 32 RBI while sporting an impressive .898 OPS.

First Place and Rolling

At 26-13, Detroit owns a 2.5-game lead over Cleveland and Kansas City in the AL Central. With five straight wins and a +84 run differential, the Tigers are not just winning—they’re dominating.

A win tonight would guarantee a series victory and set up a sweep opportunity on Sunday.

How to Watch/Listen

Tonight’s matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers is set for 6:10 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit. Fans can catch the game live on FanDuel Sports Detroit, listen on 97.1 The Ticket, or stream the Spanish broadcast on 1310 AM/107.9 FM. With the Tigers riding a five-game win streak and surging in the standings, expect another lively Saturday evening crowd as they look to take yet another series.