Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Release Starting Lineup for Sandwich Game vs. Rays

W.G. Brady
With only five games left in the regular season, the Detroit Tigers have everything to play for as they look to secure a wild card spot in the 2024 MLB Playoffs. Entering tonight's pivotal matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Tigers control their own destiny. As noted by Tigers beat writer Evan Woodbery, here’s what needs to happen for Detroit to lock up their playoff position:

  • 5-0 finish: The Tigers are in.
  • 4-1 finish: The Tigers are in.
  • 3-2 finish: The Minnesota Twins must go 5-0 to overtake them.
  • 2-3 finish: The Twins must go 4-1 to bump the Tigers.
  • 1-4 finish: The Twins need to go 3-2, Seattle Mariners 4-0 to bump the Tigers.
  • 0-5 finish: The Twins would need to go 2-3, Mariners 3-1, and Boston Red Sox 4-0.

With a playoff berth hanging in the balance, tonight’s lineup is all about keeping the Tigers' hopes alive. Here's a look at how the team will take the field against the Rays:

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup – September 25

  1. Parker Meadows (CF)
  2. Kerry Carpenter (DH)
  3. Matt Vierling (3B)
  4. Riley Greene (LF)
  5. Wenceel Pérez (RF)
  6. Colt Keith (2B)
  7. Spencer Torkelson (1B)
  8. Trey Sweeney (SS)
  9. Dillon Dingler (C)

Starting Pitcher: Keider Montero

The Tigers will be relying on some of their rising stars and regulars as they face a tough opponent in the Rays. Montero will take the mound to kick things off, while the lineup looks to build momentum offensively and put Detroit in the best possible position to clinch their postseason spot.

Game Information:
First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park. The game can be viewed on Bally Sports Detroit, and fans can listen to the action on 97.1 The Ticket.

The Tigers are looking to make every game count as they march toward a potential playoff run, and tonight’s game against the Rays is critical for keeping their wild card hopes alive.

