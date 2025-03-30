Detroit Tigers Release Starting Lineup for Series Finale vs. Dodgers

A key member of the Tigers is not in the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Dodgers.

On Saturday night, the Detroit Tigers will look to pick up their first win of the 2025 season when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the final game of their three-game set in L.A.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for the game, and as you can see below, Gleyber Torres is nowhere to be found. With Torres out of the lineup, Colt Keith will take his place at second base, Spencer Torkelson will get his first start of the season at first base, and Kerry Carpenter will DH. Reese Olson will be on the mound for the Tigers, making his first start of the season.

Why is Gleyber Torres OUT?

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch is keeping Gleyber Torres out of the starting lineup as he deals with sore ribs. That said, Hinch did not rule out the possibility of the Tigers using Torres as a pinch hitter if needed.

“I’ve been with pain in my ribs, like tightness, the last few days,” Torres said after the game. “I’ve been playing with that. But today I woke up a little more sore than normal, and during the game I felt really uncomfortable.

“After I hit the homer, I felt it a little bit more because I think the pitch was really inside.”

“I didn’t want to push too much. It’s literally the second game,” he said.

“After my third at-bat, I didn’t feel 100 percent comfortable. I don’t want to take awkward swings and get another injury. I just preferred another guy take my position and be capable to play better than me at that moment.”

Bottom Line: Get a Win

When the Detroit Tigers 2025 schedule was initially revealed, they knew they had their work cut out for them, not only because they were starting off the season with a west coast trip, but becuase their first three game were against the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

After losing 5-4 on Thursday and 8-5 in 10 innings on Friday, the Tigers will be looking to salvage one game of the 3-game set against the Dodgers. If the Tigers can pick up the win, you know they will be pretty happy as they enjoy a rare Sunday off day before taking on the Seattle Mariners beginning on Monday.