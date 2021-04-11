Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for series finale vs. Indians

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will look to get back in the win column when they take on the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for the series finale and as you can see below, Miguel Cabrera and Akil Baddoo are both missing from the lineup.

Here's how we line up for the series finale.#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/ZQvZrtTPGh — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 11, 2021

Earlier this morning, the Tigers announced that Cabrera has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a left biceps issue.

Replacing Miggy in the lineup is Renato Nunez, who was just called up on Sunday morning.

After a great start to his career, Baddoo is not 0-for-5 in his last two games.