Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for series-finale vs. Minnesota Twins

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers used a walk-off single from rookie Akil Baddoo to defeat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 in extra innings.

The same two teams will square off again on Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park in their series finale.

Just moments ago, the Tigers’ starting lineup was released and as you can see, Baddoo is getting the start in left field and hitting seventh in the lineup.

Matthew Boyd will make his second start of the season for the Tigers, while Kenta Maeda will do the same for the Twins.

Today’s game will start at 1:10 PM EST and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 The Ticket.