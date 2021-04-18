Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for series-finale vs. Oakland Athletics

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Tigers take the field on Sunday afternoon, they will be looking to salvage a game in what has been a very rough series so far against the Oakland Athletics.

Up to this point, the Tigers have dropped all three games against the Athletics, including being shut out in each of the last two games.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released the starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Jonathan Schoop is getting a rest while rookie OF Akil Baddoo is back in the fold.

Matthew Boyd, who has been very good so far in 2021, will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers.

Today’s game will begin at 4:07 pm EST and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 The Ticket.

https://twitter.com/tigers/status/1383819513422966785